Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 51 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

Shares of MELI traded up $67.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $950.00. 18,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,028. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 186.53 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,711.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $908.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $887.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

