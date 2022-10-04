Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 24,894 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,894 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for about 2.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. 11,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,827. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

