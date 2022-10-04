Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,378.57.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 319,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,289. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

