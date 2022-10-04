Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 65,911 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 593.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,911 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of SHOP traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. 1,057,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,171,076. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

