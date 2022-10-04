Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 129,253 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,253 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj accounts for approximately 2.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE NOK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 741,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,273,844. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

