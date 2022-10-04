Henry James International Management Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $2,145,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $4,886,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $88,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. 58,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

About TotalEnergies



TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

