Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 179,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 706,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE TSM traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 533,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $377.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

