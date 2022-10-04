Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Relx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 73,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,802.60.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

