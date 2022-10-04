Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. 240,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

