Henry James International Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,795 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $6,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $4,193,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,953. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $330.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 35.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

