Hemington Wealth Management Sells 6,763 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $232.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.87. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,782 shares of company stock valued at $25,456,697. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

