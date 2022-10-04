Hemington Wealth Management Sells 1,442 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. 2,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,555. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.66.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

