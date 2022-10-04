Hemington Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

DFAT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,532. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.

