Hemington Wealth Management Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 26,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.8 %

MA traded up $8.18 on Tuesday, hitting $298.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,765. The firm has a market cap of $288.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.36.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

