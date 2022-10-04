HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $834.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.91 million.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.27. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.36.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,164,225. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in HealthEquity by 410.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 95,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.