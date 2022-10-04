Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) rose 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Healthcare Capital Stock Up 10.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Capital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital stock. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,051,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,328,000. Healthcare Capital comprises approximately 0.6% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 3.06% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Healthcare Capital Company Profile
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
