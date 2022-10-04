Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

TSE HWX opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.34.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$104.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 1.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

