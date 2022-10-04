Head to Head Comparison: AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agiliti has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AmeraMex International and Agiliti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A Agiliti 0 0 6 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Agiliti has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 58.98%. Given Agiliti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agiliti is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

99.0% of Agiliti shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Agiliti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AmeraMex International and Agiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International 7.33% 50.23% 12.70% Agiliti 3.97% 13.02% 4.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmeraMex International and Agiliti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $24.72 million 0.24 $1.63 million N/A N/A Agiliti $1.04 billion 2.03 $24.01 million $0.32 49.47

Agiliti has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International.

Summary

Agiliti beats AmeraMex International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeraMex International

(Get Rating)

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity. The company also provides clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various types of medical equipment, including general biomedical equipment, diagnostic imaging equipment, and surgical equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. In addition, it offers equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. The company serves acute care hospitals, health systems and integrated delivery networks and alternate site providers Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.