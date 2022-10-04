Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HE traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 3,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,278. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $895.61 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.