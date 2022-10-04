HashBX Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market cap of $316,095.12 and approximately $613.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,320.97 or 1.00069419 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051207 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021665 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.