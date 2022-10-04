Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Update

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.11. 1,825,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

