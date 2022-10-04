Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 320,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,427,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 193,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

IUSV traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. 6,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,326. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $78.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

