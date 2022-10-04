Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

ACWX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,066. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

