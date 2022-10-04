Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
HNR1 stock opened at €153.80 ($156.94) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business has a fifty day moving average of €149.43 and a 200-day moving average of €145.38.
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
