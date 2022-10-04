Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,490,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 34,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,284,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.