Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. ProShares Short High Yield comprises about 1.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJB. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,898,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 166,232 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 108,204 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SJB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 6,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

