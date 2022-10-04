Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. 6,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

