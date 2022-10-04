Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.56. 742,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,887,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

