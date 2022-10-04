Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,515 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VET. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

