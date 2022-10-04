Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.35. Guild shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Guild Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $630.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Insider Transactions at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.33 million. Guild had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

