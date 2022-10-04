GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

GSK Stock Up 1.9 %

GSK stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.