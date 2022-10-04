Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.
