Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00274077 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

