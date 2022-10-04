Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129,510.00

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $428,800.00 and approximately $129,510.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official website is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

