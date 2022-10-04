Gondola Finance (GDL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37,394.00

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Gondola Finance has a total market cap of $5,894.04 and approximately $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gondola Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gondola Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gondola Finance

Gondola Finance (GDL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gondola Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gondola Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gondola Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

