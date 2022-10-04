Golff Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $909,716.00 (GOF)

Golff (GOF) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Golff has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Golff coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Golff has a market cap of $612,462.00 and approximately $909,716.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golff’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 11,279,219 coins. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods.”

