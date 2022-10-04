Goldcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $911.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $844,545.00 and approximately $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00273411 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001287 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016732 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003729 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,286,588 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.