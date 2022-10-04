GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $791,864. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

