Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Bought by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 1.89% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $24,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. 116,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,817. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

