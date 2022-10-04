Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Update

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,600 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 679,600 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of GBTG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 5,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,640. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96. Global Business Travel Group has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $271,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

