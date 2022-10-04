Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 698,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOOD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,549. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $649.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,582.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

