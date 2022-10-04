GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GitLab by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

