Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 1.7%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 41,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,848,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $876.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.