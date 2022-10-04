Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 1.7%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 41,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,848,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
Geron Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $876.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Further Reading
