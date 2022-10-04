Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.62.

GMAB stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. 11,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

