Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.11. 12,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 888,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Genius Sports Trading Up 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $918.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.1% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 387,905 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 103,149 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

