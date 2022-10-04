Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Genfit Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Genfit stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,696. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Featured Articles

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

