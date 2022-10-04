General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,680,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 22,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,657,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,472,340. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

