GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GCM Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on GCM Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:TPRFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 82,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,369. GCM Mining has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

