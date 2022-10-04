Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

Gamma Communications Trading Up 2.8 %

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,086 ($13.12) on Friday. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 1,014.80 ($12.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,944 ($23.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,783.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,180.16.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.