GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Shares to Split on Thursday, October 6th

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, October 6th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 6th.

GAILF opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. GAIL has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

