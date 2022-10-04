GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Shares to Split on Thursday, October 6th

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, October 6th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 6th.
GAIL (India) Price Performance
GAILF opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. GAIL has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
